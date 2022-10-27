Victoria Spartz
really has to go
According to a July 15, 2022, Politico article, Victoria Spartz's criticism of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and top aides has created among House GOP members "a widespread fear that her posture is damaging U.S.-Ukraine relations at the worst possible time."
I think most other members of Congress would be learning instead of running their mouths, pretending to be the expert. Just because she was born in Ukraine doesn't make her an expert on that government.
Spartz also had the House's highest staff turnover in FY 2021, according to nonpartisan website Legistorm, earning her the top spot on its annual "Worst Bosses" list.
Politico interviews with a total of eight ex-staffers and Republicans familiar with her office dynamics revealed May 6, 2022, a toxic workplace with an unpredictable boss whose penchant is hurling nasty, hateful insults.
Her opponent, Jeannine Lee Lake, is bright, capable and kind. Her proven leadership style brings out the best ln people. She gets my vote.
Helen Wean, Anderson
City might consider
adding stop signs
For approximately six years, I have mowed and taken care of the City of Anderson property located at the intersection of Federal and Circle drives.
In the past, the City of Anderson had helped take care of it, and when they could not maintain it, I would mow it to keep our neighborhood looking nice.
2022 is the first year that the city had not mowed the “Circle.” Not even once? I do not expect any monetary reimbursement for doing this because I do this for our neighborhood and our citizens.
I have always believed that “No good deed goes undone." Maybe the good deed would be for the the City of Anderson to look at our traffic problems in the neighborhood?
The yield signs don’t slow any vehicles down, so maybe stop signs are a better alternative? Our neighbors, their children, their grandchildren walk and play in this neighborhood.
I’ll keep the Bock Addition Clean. Can the city keep it safe?
Greg Felty, Anderson