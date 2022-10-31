Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling difficulty, this endorsement letter is running today.
Good government group endorses 5
At a time when our country is so polarized, Friends of Madison County hopes to lead by example and encourage all voters to examine the candidates and consider their endorsements.
All endorsed candidates below have signed “The Good Government Pledge,” which encourages collaboration and strategic thinking to move Madison County forward as an example of good government for the State of Indiana.
We need to thank the more than 50 local leaders who have devoted countless hours, energy and resources to help make Madison County government better for their fellow citizens.
It takes special public servants to throw their hats into the ring. These FOMC-endorsed county candidates are running in the general election Nov. 8:
County sheriff: Joey Cole (D)
County Commissioner, District 1: Olivia Pratt (R)
Clerk of the Circuit Court: Linda Smith (R)
County Treasurer: Dan Girt (R)
County Recorder: Angie Abel (R)
Please vote on Nov. 8!
Joe Faris and Ron McNabney, co-chairs of Friends of Madison County’s Interview Committee