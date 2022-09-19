Legislators wrong to control women
The author of the proposed Indiana abortion law. “Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women,” said state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange. Bull-Roar!! Not only is it about that but placing undue concerns on providers.
Remember hearing and agreeing with this: “Your rights end, where my nose begins’? Well, trash that. Citizen legislators believe it is their right to control my body, well beyond my nose.
I am old enough to remember the much-cited practice of desperate women using coat hangers to abort. It is no urban legend, it did happen. And many other horrid attempts to abort. Women died.
I am astounded by the sanctimonious individuals who think it is their right to control my body, as if I was chattel.
Pamela Eacret, Pendleton
Erskines thankful for film, premiere
Editor’s note: The TV premiere of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” will be at 9 p.m. Sept. 22 on WFYI, Channel 20, which is the PBS affiliate in Indianapolis.
Thank you, Ted Green (filmmaker), generous donors and super premiere committee for sharing in the making of “The Best We’ve Got.” Also, thank all who were able to attend the premiere, filling the Paramount Theatre on the night of Aug. 11, 2022. It was a night to remember!
The film is a beautiful heirloom to be cherished for many generations of our growing family. We’re so grateful. God bless you all.
Carl and Betty Erskine and family, Anderson
Top court right on coach praying
Your editorial of July 7, 2022, “High Court Made Wrong Decision on School Prayer,” certainly supports today’s “woke” agenda in pushing back against America’s founding principles.
A high school coach in Washington state was rightly supported by a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in its finding that the coach’s First Amendment right to free expression of religion was violated when his job was terminated for openly praying on the 50-yard line after games.
In answer to your question about “whether a Muslim coach would receive the same outpouring of support?” I say absolutely yes, a Muslim coach would. Any coach would receive that support, as the guarantee of free religious expression extends to all in America.
You also claim that students “may feel pressured to join the prayer.” That’s a social/cultural issue. It has nothing to do with the First Amendment. Yet, as a matter of fact, some might feel some sort of pressure.
But should they be protected, by force of law, from every difficult decision they might encounter on an everyday basis. Wouldn’t it be better for them to deal with such things by making informed decisions with family, clergy and trusted advisers.
Yes, the Supreme Court absolutely made the right decision as our First Amendment protections do not simply end because one happens to be in a government facility like a school, courthouse, city hall or legislative chamber.
Michael Miller, Anderson
Education account is raising concerns
A new Indiana Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program allows Hoosier families who opt out of traditional schooling to find their own special education programs and services for their eligible child, and it provides funds to eligible students for preapproved education expenses.
The program falls under the Indiana state treasurer’s office, not the Indiana Department of Education.
Before you choose this option, be aware of potential negative consequences, including:
1. The ESA may not cover every service your child needs.
2. When you take an ESA, you are giving up your child’s right to a free and appropriate public education under federal law, and your child loses due process rights.
3. If you choose the ESA option, the state provides no protections. Parents are on their own to resolve issues if the provider doesn’t follow an Individual Education Plan (IEP), mistreats children or overbills. Parents who need an attorney will have to pay the attorney’s fees.
4. Providers who can be paid by this program are not obligated to follow the child’s IEP. They can refuse to serve your child at any time, for any reason, or for no reason at all.
Other states with similar programs have found instances of ESA money used for items that have nothing to do with educating children, wasting taxpayers’ money.
Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, president, Indiana Coalition for Public Education, Bloomington
Glenda Ritz, Indiana superintendent of public instruction, 2013-2017, Lafayette
Rachel Burke, president, Indiana PTA, Indianapolis