Walk will help those
with Alzheimer's
On Oct. 9, hundreds of people in East Central Indiana will join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia during the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Plans are moving forward to host the event in person at Canan Commons Park in Muncie, with the option to watch an online ceremony and walk from home.
I volunteer for the walk in honor of all those living with the disease and their caregivers. The isolation and challenges these families have faced in the last 18 months, especially, are staggering. The support programs of the Alzheimer’s Association are a critical lifeline for these families. About 110,000 Hoosiers are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and an additional 215,000 are serving as unpaid family caregivers.
Please join me in raising funds and awareness by registering at alz.org/Indiana/walk. Every dollar raised helps advance the Alzheimer’s Association’s dementia research and support programs for our friends and neighbors who have been affected by this disease.
Mandy Williams, vice president of programs, LifeStream Services, Yorktown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.