Over the course of my 91 years, I have overcome some of life’s most difficult circumstances and challenges. From conquering polio as a child to surviving as a prisoner of war in Korea, I know what it takes to have faith, persevere and ultimately tackle whatever life throws at me.
Throughout my life’s journey I have discovered that any challenge, no matter how significant it may seem, cannot be overcome alone. As Americans, we have a strong sense of personal duty, but we must never forget how important it is to trust in and lean on our fellow men and women. Without that trust, we risk losing our place as the greatest country in the world.
Last year, I was reading our local newspaper and noticed an article about a nurse, farmer and businesswoman — Beth Henderson — who was running for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. Beth’s unique background and skillset piqued my interest so much that my wife, Jaci, and I went to Beth’s website. There we saw a video of Beth riding her horses and saying she was running for Congress to “rein” in the socialists in Washington.
As a lifelong animal lover, spending part of my life as a stable groom for some of our nation’s greatest horsemen, I have come to learn that animals can often be the best judge of character. When I saw Beth’s affection for her horses, dogs and farm animals, I felt compelled to follow my instincts and contact her. What I didn’t know was that this would be the beginning of a new, unexpected friendship.
A phone call led to a meeting with Beth, who exceeded every expectation and we now consider our angel. She has a caring heart and a unique knack for leading through trust. Our meeting started as a way to understand just why this nurse, mother, entrepreneur and fellow horse aficionado would want to be our next congresswoman. But immediately, our relationship grew to a cherished friendship.
From having polio to leading 36 fellow soldiers out of the most despicable prison conditions in the Korean war, I learned to trust my instincts on people and timing. I firmly believe that today we face a key crossroads in time. We now, more than ever in my lifetime, are in dire need of strong, principled and compassionate leaders that can rebuild trust in our government.
As confirmed in the latest Gallup poll on ethics, for the 18th consecutive year nursing is the most trusted profession and Congress is one of the least trusted. Much like I knew it was my time to step up and lead the escape from the “Hooch” Korean war prison, I know it is Beth’s time to step and lead us to greater civility, caring and understanding.
Like all truly great leaders, Beth is a wonderful listener and takes the time to hear the stories, struggles and triumphs of others. She takes her nursing vow of caring for people extremely seriously.
As evidenced by the impeachment debacle, the constant partisan bickering and out-of-control spending, we are blessed to have the just-in-time answer to this crisis.
Beth, our Hoosier nurse with a proven business record and natural charisma, is stepping up to lead. With her in Congress, I am confident we will escape the scourge of socialism and rise above the current political games. In my 91 years, I have never felt compelled to follow a leader like I am with Beth Henderson. Getting her elected to Congress may be one of my last, yet most important missions of my life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.