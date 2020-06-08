The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged our state, killing more than 1,500 and decimating our economy. Our schools have been shuttered for months, leaving hard-hit families trying to fill the role of educators while they balance work or unemployment.
As the virus has wrecked our bodies and our budgets, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick made the unfortunate decision to play politics and favorites when it comes to helping Indiana’s students.
In March, Congress and the president enacted the CARES Act to help our nation recover from the coronavirus. It authorized direct payments to Americans, forgivable loans to small businesses, increases to unemployment benefits, investments in healthcare infrastructure and unprecedented emergency funds to help our nation’s school children.
These programs were designed to be broad-based. Because this is a national emergency, the funds were intended for all schools — public, charter and non-public. Congress opened the spigot full blast, just like they did when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.
Under the CARES Act, $13.5 billion was allocated to schools to deal with coronavirus-related expenses. Schools were given a wide latitude as to what qualified — from technology purchases like laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to connect students to the internet to public-health (including mental health) services to additional summer- or after-school programs. The goal was to maintain the operation of schools and ensure learning; federal policymakers made it clear they are not interested in micromanaging how schools do that.
At the end of April, the U.S. Department of Education issued guidance directing school districts to share their funding equitably with all schools, including all charter and non-public schools. Non-public schools, like all schools, have been hit hard by the virus, and just like the feds allowed churches and other non-profit organizations to participate in the small business loan program, non-public schools are entitled to help, too.
Sadly, Superintendent McCormick doesn’t believe all Indiana students deserve help.
Rather than simply share the money equitably with all schools as the USDOE guidance advises — and all of our surrounding states have followed — she has unilaterally chosen to funnel CARES Act dollars through the convoluted and byzantine federal Title I formula.
McCormick argues that this follows the “intent” of the law by prioritizing low-income schools, but that isn’t the intent of the law. The intent of the law is to provide broad support for the students and institutions negatively impacted by the coronavirus. It’s emergency funding meant for all — affluent, average and low-income public and non-public schools and students alike.
But McCormick doesn’t want to any private schools benefit from the program; she apparently believes those students don’t need help, even though many private schools serve low-income communities and students.
Hoosier families can exercise their educational freedom to select from many different schooling types; they should not be punished because McCormick personally believes students should attend one schooling type. The federal government set aside roughly $9 million to help non-public schools. They should receive every dime so they can help the students they serve.
In these challenging times, when Hoosiers are experiencing so much disruption, we should be doing everything in our power to make sure families don’t have their schooling choices disrupted, too.
If private schools are forced to close because they cannot handle the economic fallout of the coronavirus, their students will flood into public schools, creating even more of a financial burden for taxpayers. Many more children and much less money is a recipe for disaster — one that is entirely avoidable.
McCormick took an oath of an office to serve all Hoosiers, not just the ones who attend the schooling type she personally prefers. She is putting tens of thousands of students at risk by playing politics with this emergency funding. We call on her to reverse course and stand up for all students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.