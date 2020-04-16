Hoosiers could be on the hook for an additional $128 million because of a controversial new law that narrowly passed the Indiana General Assembly last month.
House Bill 1414 was created to protect the coal industry and preserve the status quo for another year while the newly-formed 21st Century Energy Policy Task Force reviews Indiana’s energy landscape and reports back to the Legislature and governor in 2021.
The law directly affects two aging coal plants, Kyger Creek and Clifty Creek, which are owned by the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation (OVEC). The plants, located near Portsmouth, Ohio, and Madison, Indiana, were built 65 years ago to provide power to the Portsmouth Uranium Enrichment Facility. That facility closed 18 years ago.
One of the more contentious provisions of HB 1414 protects these aging coal plants — defined in the bill as “legacy generation resources.” Make no mistake: These plants are no longer competitive in today’s energy marketplace.
OVEC’s cost of power increased by nearly 60% from 2007 to 2018, in large part due to declining generation and ill-advised investments. The plants continued to operate even after 2008, when gas and energy market prices began to decline precipitously.
Why does this matter to Hoosiers?
Two of OVEC’s sponsoring companies operate here —Indiana Michigan Power Company (I&M) and Southern Indiana Gas & Electric Company, or Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren).
A new report from Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis found that these two plants are not needed for grid reliability, and I&M and Vectren customers will likely end up paying more than $128 million above market power costs to keep the plants in service between 2020 and 2026.
Market conditions, including low gas prices and increasing competition from declining‑cost renewable resources, will continue to undermine the plants’ viability for years to come. Now is not the time to increase utility rates to pay for obsolete coal plants.
A more prudent course of action would be to retire the two plants, encourage development of renewable resources and provide fiscal support to local communities through a multi-year energy transition period. Any future federal stimulus package must include support for workers and their families impacted by any layoffs that might occur during the inevitable energy transition.
