According to the Veterans Administration of the federal government, Indiana has approximately 401,070 veterans as of Sept. 30. Some of these veterans often face a host of challenges when re-entering civilian life.
Despite Indiana’s efforts to assist the federal government in integrating these returning Hoosiers, Indiana lags behind most all other states in several areas. Indiana has lost 18.2% of its veteran population over the last six years. Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio, and Kentucky are far better with a lose rate of less than 14.1%.
Many factors contribute this poor performance and some of these factors are showing signs of improvement. Unemployment, homelessness, and medical care is getting better in Indiana thanks to the federal and state government investments. Areas of opportunity exist and the 2020 General Assembly should address.
First, County Veteran Service Officers (CVSOs) experience, staffing, and salaries vary widely throughout our state. Salaries are paid for by the counties. These CVSOs are mandated by the state and required to be accredited by the federal government. Indiana loses eight to 10 CVSOs annually and salary is a significant issue. Salaries vary from $685 per year to as high as $50,490 according to the Indiana Gateway as of Oct. 24, 2019.
This year veterans organizations are proposing allowing federally recognized veterans service organizations who have facilities (such as the American Legion, VFW, DAV and AMVETS) be allowed to establish charitable gaming using video gaming terminals under a limited quantity. The proceeds would be given to the state to fund this CVSO salary grant program. The proposal also would establish the number of CVSOs needed by a county (1 per every 5,000 veterans). This is needed because we have large counties that underserved our veteran population and Indiana loses veterans as they move to where they are better cared for. CVSOs help veterans get the benefits they have earned such as compensation and pension; education and vocational rehabilitation; insurance and indemnities; and medical care.
Much attention has been given to education and higher education in the press and at the state capital over the last few years. In January the Higher Education Commission will publish a plan to deal with the impending decline in college age population which will adversely impact state college attendance. Indiana now recruits out of state to get Americans to attend our universities. Veterans can have a significant impact on reducing this impending cliff if incentives were made to draw them to our state universities.
Dr. Michael J. Hicks, PhD, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and the George and Francis Ball distinguished professor of economics in the Miller College of Business at Ball State University, has written extensively this past year about Indiana’s education direction saying Indiana needs 10,000 more college students to fill the jobs Indiana has now and will need in the next 10 years. He writes: “The problem facing America’s heartland cities is not really a shortage of good jobs, but a shortage of effective skilled and educated workers.”
Veterans groups have proposed several actions for Indiana to become competitive in the education arena. Measures including granting children of disabled veterans to receive tuition remission for undergraduate degree programs; providing the Reserves in Indiana higher education supplement; allowing veterans of other states to attend Indiana universities for the value of their GI Bill or other benefits earned from their military service; to allow Active Military Duty in Indiana and their dependents attend state universities at in-state rates.
Indiana’s veteran homeless problem continues to be troublesome in spite of millions of dollars being spent dealing with this situation. We believe the state needs to play a positive active role to reducing this problem by assigning a person to lead a task force to design, coordinate, and execute plans to manage the entire state. We have several not-for-profit entities doing their own thing — it is time we become efficient and effective. Indiana is a reserve component state and as such several individuals who have served in our Guard and Reserve are not veterans and do not qualify for federal assistance — our state should step up. We also need incentives to get landlords and property owners to rent to these people.
Lastly, the veterans groups are proposing two “feel good” actions to show just how proud Indiana is when it comes to veterans. One, The Honor and Remember Flag Act will require state government to fly the “Gold Star” flag in the month of May. Two, Indiana to join 11 other states and making U.S. Highway 20 the “Medal of Honor National Highway “ in honor of those have demonstrated valor above and beyond.
These requests are reasonable, prudent, and cost effective to our state. They will help our state and veterans grow toward our full potential and enable Indiana to move to the next level.
