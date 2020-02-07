My wife Karen and I were deeply saddened to hear that our longtime friend Kathleen Steele Atterholt passed away last month at the age of 84. Kathleen was a trusted colleague, a loving mother, and a true public servant, and we will never forget or fail to honor her memory.
Kathleen was well known in Anderson, Indiana, but we didn’t get the chance to meet her until I was elected to Congress in November 2000. As I began to hire my new staff, my predecessor, David McIntosh, recommended that I keep on a handful of his former aides who had proven so crucial to his work, and Kathleen was at the top of his list.
It didn’t take me long to see why. During my time representing the 2nd Congressional District, and later the 6th, Kathleen served as one of my constituent representatives and helped countless Hoosiers navigate the federal bureaucracy — whether it was helping them sign up for Medicare, receive their Social Security benefits, or enroll in the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
It was a sign of her tireless work ethic – and just how essential she was to our team – that Kathleen stayed on for all 12 years of my time in Congress and retired in 2012 at the age of 76.
But not long thereafter, I’m proud to say her younger son Jim took up the banner of public service. In fact, he later served as my chief of staff when I was governor of Indiana.
Kathleen was everything good and noble in a public servant, always striving to help one more person. The care and assistance she brought to Hoosiers is incalculable, and her impact for good will be felt for generations to come.
And so I hope the people of Indiana will keep Kathleen’s two sons, Bill and Jim, in their prayers this weekend, as we celebrate the life and legacy of a talented, compassionate, and very proud Hoosier.
The Bible tells us to mourn with those who mourn and grieve with those who grieve, but we do not grieve like those who have no hope – because we have hope.
On behalf of our little family, and all of Team Pence, Karen and I offer our deepest condolences. Kathleen Atterholt, rest in peace.
