The Indiana state legislature’s so-called “listening tours” were nothing but sham theater. They were intended to appease the hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers, both Republicans and Democrats. who continue to plead for a bipartisan, citizen-based redistricting commission. We are not appeased. We are well aware that this is all for show.
Again, to appease, they claimed that part of their redistricting process would be completely transparent.
Is it the “part” of their plans behind closed doors? The part where outside interests, including their tilt at skirting open door laws by allowing the Indiana Republican Party to bring in the people to draw the maps because the IRP is not subject to open door laws.
Did you heard them say NO ONE would be assisting them in drawing the maps? Neither did I. That is very concerning and antithetical to their claims of transparency.
The 2011 district mapping was an abomination. We know that 47% of Indiana residents identify as Republicans and 32% identify as Democrats. Yet 70% of the state officeholders are Republicans.
This is mostly the result of gerrymandering. And this, folks, is exactly why the majority of Hoosiers are demanding a bipartisan, citizen-based redistricting commission and will not be appeased by sham theater “listening tours.”
We didn’t get enough time for analysis of the proposed maps or public comment after the maps were released. Now, all is nearly said and done.
Unless for absolutely legitimate reasons, legislators should never have been given counties outside of where they live for reasons too numerous to list here.
For example, Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson in Madison County, was given part of Delaware County. Rep. Robert Cherry, R-Greenfield in Hancock County, and Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero in Hamilton County, were given slices of Madison County.
These shenanigans cost us a representative, and this was done purely to assure votes. These are examples of why most Hoosiers equate gerrymandering with cheating to win.
While for many years, most Hoosiers paid little attention to redistricting, the 2011 maps drew our undying attention and outrage. Our state legislature can be assured that we are now on the alert. We have been watching the entire process. And we vote. They have awakened a sleeping giant.
Joyce Moore, retired Realtor, Anderson
