I was very saddened to learn of the firing of Mr. John Simmermon, vice chair of Madison County BZA, and acting chair as the board reviewed the Lone Oak Solar Project (Herald Bulletin 7/25/19).
Why did the county commissioners fire this community servant of integrity? As a supporter of the project, I disagreed heartily with his proposed 500-foot setback requirement he supported, the most restrictive of any in the entire United States, but I never once questioned the man's intent and principles.
He clearly agonized over how to protect his neighbors, but to stay true to the BZA's charge to not obstruct Madison County landowners in the use of their land as long as they did not infringe upon the safety or property values of surrounding neighbors. He understood that his role was not to win a popularity contest, but to follow the rules and policies of the BZA in reviewing proposed projects. Does everyone in Madison County understand this?
Mr. Simmermon, we do not know each other, but if you read this, please know your great efforts, intent, and integrity are acknowledged, appreciated, and respected. Although I may not agree with some of your opinions, I think this community owes you a debt of gratitude for your work, and needs to look with appropriate suspicion upon those responsible for your dismissal. Thank you for doing your best to serve this community with dedication and integrity. Thank you for your selfless service. God bless.
Samuel Heiser, MD, Cicero
