Two proposals by The Christian Center have been selected among 200 finalists from out of 2,000 proposals submitted nationwide to the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant competition.
One proposal titled “The Next Million Meals” would allow the Christian Center to continue their overhaul of their kitchen and dining room facilities where they serve over 100,000 meals per year to Madison County's homeless and disadvantaged.
The second proposal is for the Eleos Center, a new project where people living on the street or in extreme poverty can shower, wash their clothing and receive an array of needed services intended to enhance dignity and assist in moving people out of homelessness.
Everyone with an email address receives 10 votes per day to vote for the various proposals. You can vote every day from every email address. The competition runs from Wednesday, Aug. 14, to Friday, Aug. 23. Voters can use all 10 daily votes for one project or spread them around. The 40 proposals receiving the greatest number of votes will receive $25,000 for their project.
The Christian Center’s proposals are the only finalists in central Indiana this year. To vote, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com. Questions about neighborhood assist and the Christian Center call Rob Spaulding, executive director at 765-649-4264.
Rob Spaulding, Executive Director,
The Christian Center, Anderson
