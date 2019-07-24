Some politicians are challenging the Electoral College as not being viable today. Let it be said that the Electoral College was a brilliant system developed by the Founding Fathers, and the wisdom of having it in place is even more evident today.
Our Founding Fathers intended this nation to be a republic, and not a complete democracy. Almost no other single part of the Constitution is as long, or as thorough, as Article 2, Section 1, which sets forth the exact rules for the Electoral College.
The verbiage states that, “Each state shall appoint ... a number of electors, equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress....” This equates to 570 electors who are chosen by the majority of people in each state and the District of Columbia.
The Electoral College ensures that interests are covered nationally. If it was just popular vote then politicians could primarily focus on New York, California and Illinois, and probably get elected. The Electoral College ensures that the interests of all the states are covered. That means the interests of the farmers in the Midwest are covered, as well as the interests of industrial states. Thus, politicians can’t ignore the interests of certain groups or states, and focus solely on extremely populated areas. The nation is called the United States of America. All states have interests, and all states have rights.
The Electoral College shows the hand of God on the Constitution, and it remains an exceptional part of it.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
