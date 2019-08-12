Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.