Downtown Anderson is beginning to thrive and it’s not just the food. Mainstage Theatre is guaranteeing that the art scene is alive and well.
For 60 years Mainstage has attracted attention and imagination to its small venue on Ninth street.
Last weekend — to sold-out crowds — Mainstage flew the colors of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in a beautifully unique interpretation. Andrew Lloyd Webber intended for this show to be timeless and our local cast proved that it doesn’t need Broadway to be magical.
Performers ranged from tweens to seniors and each one of them was truly vested in their character connecting with the audience. It was completely immersive. As someone who saw Donny portray Joseph, I’d go so far as to say that Brandon Dubois would have made him proud.
Though the show only ran for two weekends, the music will continue to linger in the hearts and minds of everyone who attended. The cast should be incredibly proud of their efforts and take this brief review as a “thank you” from their community.
Raising my family in Anderson, I couldn’t be more grateful for the dedication of the Mainstage cast and their efforts to provide Mass-Ave-rivaling entertainment. I couldn’t have asked for a better date night and didn’t have to go more than five miles.
Keep shining in downtown Anderson, Mainstage. I’ll look forward to my son growing up in a small community where the performing arts never slowed down — even when some other things did.
Shaun T. Wilson, Anderson
