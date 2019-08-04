It would be a major expense but it would also be incredible to have an overpass at the railroad crossing on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It is the only direct route to and from downtown Anderson but has traffic stalled or rerouted many times due to a train blocking this throughway in and out of Anderson.
The city of Anderson wants and needs major industry again and this would be a great enhancement. Semi trucks loaded with manufactured goods need this.
Randall Dougherty, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.