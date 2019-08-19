I interpret the Constitution a little differently than most people today. Because I consider the language, and what words meant then, as opposed to what the modern definitions have become.
There was no mistake made: the First Amendment was for the rights of free speech, assembly and to redress the government: the Second Amendment was the right and need to bear arms, specifically to defend the First, and the entire Bill of Rights, against "all enemies, foreign and domestic."
In those days, a "well-regulated" militia meant this: one that was armed well enough to fight a military force composed of "regulars," or professional soldiers: i.e., a "well-armed militia."
What good is a militia if it cannot defend the homeland from an actual army, and all their weapons?
And the subdivisions of a militia in a country that espouses individual freedoms and personal liberty? The lowest division possible: A "Militia of One."
Seems very obvious and clear to me. "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." (George Santayana)
If we give up these rights because of what has been happening, who really gains from it? In Europe, in places where guns are banned, the terrorists simply smuggle them in, or switch to even more devastating weapons, such as large trucks, to mow innocents down.
David Seal, Anderson
