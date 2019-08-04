House Democrats continue their assault against God in the public arena. Some recent efforts focused on the removal of “so help me God” from the House of Representatives oath witnesses took when testifying before several of the congressional committees, all of which are under Democrat control.
According to LifeSiteNews, the changes to the oaths have been slowly implemented ever since the House Democrats announced the new policy this past January. One America News pointed out in March that Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Texas, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, specifically omitted “so help me God” when swearing in witnesses at the hearing. When Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., challenged him, Johnson was publicly rebuked.
Take God totally out of secular society, and place him within a church building, only to be referred to at a Sunday morning service. Is this now the Democrat theme for God in our society? I’m sorry, but I want God involved in all aspects of our society. I want God involved in our government, education system, families, and on the battlefield when our soldiers are in harm’s way. America unequivocally has prospered because of the grace of God.
Step by step, assault after assault is being conducted against our Judeo-Christian heritage and Christianity. The Democratic Party has become more socialist, and further supports abortion, homosexual, gay marriage, open borders, and transgender programs. A Christian must take notice.
Michael Imhof, Aurora, Illinois
