Scenarios of refugees along our southern border have been seared deeply into our consciences:

• Little children in cages

• Women sleeping on bare floors

• Men so tightly packed they can only stand

Two starkly contrasting quotes stand alongside these images:

• Donald Trump: “If illegal immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detention center, just tell them not to come. All problems solved.”

• Jesus: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” (For the full context see Matthew 25: 31-46).

Can there be a clearer choice for followers of Jesus?

Don Collins, Anderson

