Scenarios of refugees along our southern border have been seared deeply into our consciences:
• Little children in cages
• Women sleeping on bare floors
• Men so tightly packed they can only stand
Two starkly contrasting quotes stand alongside these images:
• Donald Trump: “If illegal immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detention center, just tell them not to come. All problems solved.”
• Jesus: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” (For the full context see Matthew 25: 31-46).
Can there be a clearer choice for followers of Jesus?
Don Collins, Anderson
