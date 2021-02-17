I am nonplussed by the Anderson Community Schools board’s refusal to add a minority ad hoc community representative to the discussion regarding the choice of a superintendent. In fact, why only one? Why not at least two?
The board’s refusal to consider this option implies that the board members do not care what minority members of the community think. Obviously, one minority person does not necessarily speak for all, and there is the challenge of choosing a person or persons who can contribute meaningfully. But this challenge can be easily met, it seems to me, by consultation with minority community leaders. Broadening the base of ideas is always wise. And this person’s having only voice and no vote seems an option with little to no risk.
I urge the board to re-think this suggestion.
Kay Shively, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.