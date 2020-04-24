The ACSC Board of Trustees would like to acknowledge the outstanding work our staff is doing to meet the unprecedented challenges the district currently is facing. Difficult times call for strong leaders who demonstrate — through actions and words — their competence, collaboration, and commitment to the students we serve.
This leadership is being shown at all levels, beginning with the central administrative staff. Early on, working with the Anderson Federation of Teachers, they created an e-learning calendar that will take us to the end of the year if necessary. Building administrators, teachers, and paraeducators are working tirelessly to provide meaningful learning opportunities while maintaining connections with their students.
All employees will be compensated throughout the duration of the closure, a decision that recognizes the dignity of work and values every part of the ACSC family. Food service workers have been doing heroic work in preparing breakfast and lunches for students. Bus drivers are driving their routes to deliver meals throughout the community, assisted by an army of teachers and staff who are volunteering their time. Last week 39,000 meals were distributed, assisting as many as 4,500 families. ACSC is committed to providing these meals through the end of the school year. At the same time, non-certified employees are working to ensure our buildings are safe and well-maintained.
ACSC has been “ahead of the curve” at every stage as we navigate this uncharted territory. This could only be accomplished through a spirit of hard work, true collaboration, and clear communication throughout the district. The Board is confident that our school system will emerge stronger than ever, ready to pursue our vision of high academic achievement, community involvement, student focus and continuous improvement.
Pat Hill, Anderson
President, ACSC Board of School Trustees
