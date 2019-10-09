Recently a local community pulled back from using the slogan “All Lives Matter" as it was considered offensive to those supporting the Black Lives Matter sect.
How ridiculous it is to suggest that “All Lives Matter” is either raciest or excluding any person based on race, sex, or national origin, etc. All lives have always mattered to God. 2 Peter 3:9 says God is not willing that any should perish but that “all” should come to repentance. 2 Corinthians 5:15 says that he, (Jesus) died for “all."
As a Gospel preacher of 35 years I have always proclaimed that the Scriptures teach “All Lives Matter.” Simply because some people would make this slogan political doesn’t change the truth it represents. To shy away from using this slogan is nothing more than political correctness run amok. “All Lives Matter,” always have, always will.
Robert C. Moorman, Anderson
