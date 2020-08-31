In response to Scott Underwood's ".... Overt Racism" column of Aug. 24: Although the racism was obvious with the person referred to in the article, there was truth with his questions to you regarding your editorial single-sided viewpoints; and you avoided specifically answering them.
In your position, you should recognize that with every subject there are always two opposing viewpoints and you too often neglect to opine on them. For instance, overt racism itself exists across various races. And, as a worthy news media editor, I would expect no less from you then to expose all observed extremes and not just those which "fit your agenda."
Lowell Gold, Anderson
