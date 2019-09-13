According to the most recent Census data, about 55,000 people live in Anderson. Now, take that figure and double it. That’s the number of people across Indiana who are living with Alzheimer’s disease. For every one of them, more than three people are serving as unpaid caregivers.
Behind those numbers are the personal stories, like mine. My grandmother, Mary Adams, is why I’m involved. I watched Alzheimer’s slowly take the most kind and loving woman I’ve ever known. Some of my favorite memories of her are how she was always whistling and humming hymns and worship songs. She had a way of loving you into believing you could do anything, she was so encouraging.
That’s why I volunteered to help organize this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Anderson to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. The funds raised through the event will support local programs and services, as well as global research to finally find the cure for this devastating disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States – and the only one in the top 10 that can’t be prevented, slowed or cured. It’s time to put an end to that. Join me for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Shadyside Park. Go to act.alz.org/anderson to register. I’ll be there, humming and whistling my way around Shadyside in honor of my grandmother; boldly believing we will one day see a cure.
Jeremy Adams, Anderson
