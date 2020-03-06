Anyone who thought Donald Trump would help struggling Americans or who has any doubts about what a corrupt and lawless businessman and president he is, should read Andrea Bernstein's new book "American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power."
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post describes it as "A sweeping story of two American families that shows how both the Trumps and the Kushners made their fortunes – often with government money. How did these 'self-made men' really get made? With donations, favors, intimidation, and other people's money. Nobody beats city hall. The winners buy it, as Bernstein shows."
In the book Bernstein clearly and convincingly details how the Trumps and Kushners created fortunes by fraud, lies, deception, threats and lawsuits, buying influence, and failing to pay their bills. The book reveals corruption so deep, so ingrained, that most members of those two families can hardly open their mouths without lying or at the least misrepresenting the truth. It's a compelling and deeply disturbing story of why the only superlatives we can use about a president in love with superlatives are that he is the most corrupt, most venal, most inveterate liar ever in the presidency.
Read this book with an open mind, and you will never believe anything Trump says and will surely never vote for him. No matter how well the economy is doing, the Trumps and Kushners are doing much better.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
