Who actually won the election of 2020 in America? It was Vladimir Putin of Russia and, of course, the major corporate world that is owned by the one-percenters who own 90% of all of Wall Street.
We are 100% divided politically.
United we stand — divided we beg.
Corporations can keep our wages down as unions are a movement of the past.
People now have 401ks for their retirement future. Unions had secure pension contracts. Secure contracts means your pension is guaranteed. 401ks are at the mercy of Wall Street dividends.
Wall Street has a history of crashes. The big deficit bubble burst is coming to America. The 401ks will take a major hit. History will repeat itself as history allows the major corporate world to unload its debt; its debt is your 401k earnings.
The rules and regulations that guaranteed honesty in the stock market were wiped away in 2017. The GOP who controlled all three branches of government saw to that. Wall Street became a casino.
The American public, with COVID-19 out of control, still has no clue what is coming.
I'm a realist, I call them as I see them. So be it.
Hug your children and pray as hard times are coming. The Republican senators will see to that. Of course, they will blame Joe Biden.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.