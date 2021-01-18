President Donald Trump and his enablers led Americans down the dark path to infamy Jan. 6, 2021. So we chose a man who said he could commit murder (shoot someone) and not lose a vote, made fun of a disabled person in front of hundreds, said he could grab a woman's private parts with no repercussions, was said to have told at least 25,000 lies obliterating one of God's Commandments, and while looking up at the sky said he was the chosen one.
Galatians 7 -Be not deceived: God will not be mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, so shall he reap. Dictators do not love God, they think they are god and only love themselves.
We saw the damage incorrigibles did trashing, stealing, injuring, and murder. The dictionary says incorrigibles are too bad to be reformed. We will see.
Someone said there were one or two crazy people. I saw one or two thousand and doubt most were crazy. I believe most were just naive people who had been groomed by the president, Republican leaders, and right wing media, like a predator grooms their victims. As a song in "South Pacific" musical goes "You have to be carefully taught to hate." Germany had its white supremacists also. When they asked German officials why they committed their atrocities, they didn't deny it but said it was for their country.
Love of country is a wonderful thing until it's vandalized by the darker angels.
Carolyn Hall, Frankton
