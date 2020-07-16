The assignment of Mr. Jerry Hoss, who was convicted of misconduct with minors in 2015, as a lay supply pastor for New Horizons UMC is in direct violation of the Indiana United Methodist Church’s Safe Sanctuary policies. Although Mr. Hoss’ assignment has since been revoked, we are deeply troubled that the systems in place allowed him to be assigned to a leadership position in an Indiana United Methodist Church.
Our Wesleyan tradition is grounded in the belief that transformation and repentance are possible through the Holy Spirit’s power. Past transgressions should always be viewed in light of God’s grace. However, true repentance also requires us to own our hurtful patterns of behavior and avoid situations that lead us into temptation.
Additionally, the Church bears a responsibility to ensure that we do not perpetuate the systems that allow such abuse to occur. There are many ways that Mr. Hoss may serve in the church as a disciple of Jesus Christ; pastoral ministry cannot be one of them.
We call for the leadership of the Indiana Conference to remediate the situation through providing care and concern for the congregation at New Horizons UMC, accountability for the Conference Superintendent who made this assignment, and systemic, procedural change in the Indiana Conference to ensure that this kind of misconduct can never happen again.
(Excerpts from an Open Letter signed by over 845 United Methodists)
Rev. Stacee Gehring, South Bend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.