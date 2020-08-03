Anderson today reaches a new tipping point, poised for either a brighter future, or bleaker, depending on what direction the leaders of our community steer.
Encouraging signs of growth are evident. New factories and small businesses are popping up. Anderson University boasts a beautiful campus with many newer buildings. Many downtown landmarks have been restored and upgraded. The long neglected Anderson Tower Apartments has been fully renovated. The parks development along White River unites the entire city with a linear emerald forest.
Unfortunately, signs of decay are everywhere as well. The world-class gym, our Wigwam, sits underused and in disrepair, cut off from the schools it once served. Our school system struggles with low ratings, while students and parents vote with their feet moving to surrounding systems. Once grand churches lie abandoned with broken windows. Too much of the housing stock suffers from neglect.
Three goals toward a brighter future:
1. Build a new, world-class high school. In or very near downtown. Reincorporate the Wigwam as the gym, field house, sports center. Pay teachers more. Expect excellence. Make our school system among the best in the world.
2. Continue to foster new business development, clean up all brown fields, and demolish substandard housing. Encourage home ownership with every program available.
3. Focus on "quality of life" improvements. Pay little attention to those who focus only on our past failures and societal shortcomings.
Dream great things for the future of our children, then make them happen.
David Burris, LaPorte
