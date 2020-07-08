Let me begin by saying how great Interstate 69 is between Anderson and Indianapolis. Perhaps now Anderson can attract residents from nearby communities to enjoy our lower cost of living.
One big problem in attracting these people is the railroad crossings getting to I-69.
The tracks located on MLK Blvd just south of the old Guide location, the two sets of tracks on Scatterfield Road located south of Mounds road, and those located on Rangeline Road south of Mounds Road, and the two crossings on Columbus Avenue are the main focus of this letter. Pity the commuters who cross these tracks daily going to and coming from their work.
Now the city of Anderson has attempted to repair one set of tracks on Scatterfield Road. I use the word “attempted” because it is another miserable failure. I fail to understand why no one understands the road surface leading up to, the center, and the road surface on the opposite side must be the same level as the metal RR tracks. Simple physics here, folks.
Nothing will change until everyone who endures these crossings use their voice to let those who refuse to do quality repairs and keep them in good condition know your feelings. We have a 21st century interstate with 18th century rail crossings.
Whoever corrects this situation should be voted to remain in office. The other option is to vote the responsible person out of office. Be a voice. Use your voice.
Mickey Bivens, Anderson
