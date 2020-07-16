In reference to the article about Jerry Hoss, I think your article in the paper did this man and his family a terrible injustice. This should be a positive time for this family not a front page recap of past mistakes.
In my eyes he has served his time. One thing you mentioned in the article was 10 years ago. What are you doing to the family's healing after 10 years. He left the school seven years ago. According to our judicial system his punishment is done. We do not know what kind of rehabilitation he has been through. Doesn't everyone deserve a second chance. The church foremost should know forgiveness and second chances.
We as a society are sometimes too quick to judge and maybe he didn't respond because it happened in the past. Apparently God found him and brought him back to the church. Now the church has cast him aside and possibly makes him question the God he returned to. I pray for this family and hope they can continue their journey as they hope.
Patty Hersberger, Noblesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.