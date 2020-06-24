The two front-page articles in the Monday, June 22, edition of The Herald Bulletin once again highlighted the total dysfunction of our Board of County Commissioners under the leadership of President Kelly Gaskill. Pete Heuer is right, you don't need an attorney to pay authorized bills.
If The Indiana State Board of Accounts is suggesting that late fees and interest added to those unpaid bills be paid by the commissioners personally, those fees should be paid by the two that caused the delays. Those two would be Mike Phipps and Kelly Gaskill.
Raiding the Group Health Insurance Fund to cover the legal bills in question should not be an option if it risks causing county employees to pay higher premiums. This isn't their fault. It is a result of poor decision making. There is a chance that this year's elections will lead to restoring some sense of competence and functionality to our Board of County Commissioners. There is already a glimmer of hope.
Larry Owen, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.