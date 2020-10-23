I'm known among my friends as a Republican, and I am, but I'm proud to be voting for Democrat Terri Jo Austin.
As my state representative, Terri has always been willing to talk with me on the issues, and when we disagree, it's always in an honest and transparent way. And we don't always disagree – a while back, we talked about how Indiana, along with only Virginia (de facto home of the federal government) and Kansas (home of Boeing, LearJet, Beechcraft, and Cessna) levied a certain tax on airplane owners who had their airplanes here overnight. She worked to get that business-killing, annoying, but ultimately tiny revenue stream off our books.
Any time I've had a question or encountered a problem with the state's red tape, Terri has taken a personal interest, and has helped me navigate it to its proper conclusion.
Rep. Austin is genuinely interested in each of her constituents, even Republicans like me. She has my vote.
Tim Kern, Anderson
