National Gun Violence Awareness Day was on June 5. Reducing gun violence across Indiana and the nation is a serious matter throughout the year. But in these times of elevated stress, awareness of gun violence at home is especially urgent.
Gifford’s Law Center reports that even before the pandemic, domestic violence involving guns resulted in 600 women in America killed by an intimate partner every year. According to the Center for American Progress (CAP) intimate partners kill 47% of female murder victims in Indiana; 56% of those with a gun.
The CAP reports that between 2008 and 2017 someone in Indiana died by gun suicide every 17 hours. Everytown for Gun Safety reports that a gun in the home increases three-fold the risk of death by suicide. Compounding those tragic trends, while suicide attempts significantly increase in times of serious economic stress, gun sales have surged. According to the FBI, background checks for gun purchases for February and March increased by more than 1.8 million over that two-month period last year.
If we truly want to reduce violence in the home, important measures are at hand. Tell legislators that requiring safe storage will lower the risk of accidental shootings, suicide and partner violence. We must extend domestic violence protections to single women from violent dating partners. And universal background checks will result in more domestic violence convictions being reported to the national background check system.
Jerry King, Indianapolis
