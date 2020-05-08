My fiancee and I were finally looking into buying a home. We were pre-approved by the bank, we have a contract signed, we did everything our loan officer told us to do. Now the bank tells us we no longer meet the criteria for a loan.
I work IT so I could transition to work from home. My fiancee is in health care. We are lucky to be working. We have both been homeless and had never thought owning a home was in our future. For the financial sector to show such a lack of faith in our system, and our people including essential workers just makes me ashamed.
Bret Callender, Anderson
Commented
