Readers who solved the Cryptoquote in the Aug. 6 Herald Bulletin read this important thought from Thomas Paine:
"Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it."
This makes me think of the people often seen in recent news reports claiming they have the freedom to go without a mask or to take part in activities with large groups of people. These individuals apparently have never realized that the benefits of freedom require responsibilities.
Having recently read “D-Day” by Stephen Ambrose, I couldn’t help but compare these people to all those who sacrificed so much then. No one is being asked today to storm Omaha Beach, just to wear a mask, but they can’t even do that.
But these people are just following the example of Donald Trump, who for months refused to wear a mask or to require others to do so, even ridiculing those who did. How many American lives would have been saved if he had accepted the responsibilities of leadership, instead of thinking only of himself and his re-election?
Norma Abbey, Anderson
