There are numerous candidates running to take Susan Brooks' congressional seat his year. Mud and false ads are flying as one candidate is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to attack her opponents. One candidate has risen to the top as the most qualified and reasonable person to serve us in Congress. Beth Henderson is a nurse, which is considered the most trustworthy occupation today. She has been endorsed by the Right to Life and NRA organizations. She and her husband run a successful agricultural technology business and Beth created a medical management company.
I have sat down with Beth Henderson multiple times and discussed the issues important to all of us and she has the right perspective on the issues and supports President Trump's policies. I expect my congressperson to represent the residents of the 5th District with strong conservative, moral values, and stand up to those who want to destroy our freedom and push our country into socialism. I am convinced Beth Henderson is that person. Beth is listening now and will continue to listen to all of us when she is elected and goes to Washington. A vote for Beth is the best vote.
Russ Willis, Anderson
