Congratulations to Joe Biden, our next president of the United States of America. I believe Biden can bring back the honor and respect we’ve lost the last four years around the world on Day 1.
Biden knows what the Americans that elected him stand for and against.
He knows we won’t put up with a president who lies several times a day. He knows we won’t put up with a president who disrespects our allies and strengthens our enemies by praising them and dividing our nation. He knows we won’t put up with a Cabinet full of unqualified people and a White House full of his relatives. He knows we won’t put up with him hiding his finances. He knows we won’t put up with an egotistical cry baby always whining about himself. He knows we won’t put up with him blackmailing an ally for personal gain. He knows we won’t put up with him spreading hate and greed. He knows we won’t put up with him lying excessively about a deadly virus. He knows the people who elected him have morals and ethics and will hold him accountable.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
