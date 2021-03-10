According to your online poll of grading Joe Biden's presidency so far, 44% of 402 voters graded Biden an F.
This was on Feb. 11, 2021. This was astounding to say the least.
I guess the pollers were expecting Joe to wave his arms and declare the COVID virus is all gone, then wink three times and instantly the economy is up and running full steam ahead with zero unemployment.
You will never go broke underestimating the ignorance of the American public.
Three weeks in, Joe has been graded a failure, wow!
Jack Buck, the St. Louis Cardinal baseball announcer, was famous for saying — "I can't believe what I just saw."
He was, of course, explaining a great play by shortstop Ozzie Smith, who was nicknamed "the Wizard" for his athletic skills.
I can't believe what I just saw in your poll of the 402 people who responded to the question.
We are the dumbest humans on earth, at least half of us are.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.