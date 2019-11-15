The Herald Bulletin reported (Nov. 5) that our representative, Susan Brooks, criticized the Trump impeachment investigation as unfair. But her charges are a series of baseless allegations.
She wrote that the investigations of Presidents Nixon and Clinton were a “far fairer process that allowed the President and minority party to have rights and due process.”
Surely Brooks knows that in the previous investigations there was a special prosecutor which did the investigating. Since there is no special prosecutor in the current process, Chairman Adam Schiff and the Intelligence Committee are doing the investigations. Republicans are members of the committee and have been allowed equal time to ask questions.
She charged that the investigation is being done in secret. The Nixon and Clinton investigations were also done behind closed doors.
She alleged that Schiff has refused to provide access to transcripts or depositions. Actually, at least seven transcripts have been released so far, with more to come. These depositions were not from politicians, but career public servants from the military, State Department, and national security, who courageously testified as to what they saw and heard.
She said he has "restricted the rights of the White House counsel to participate.” This is an investigation – why would the president’s lawyers be involved? When the process moves to the Judiciary Committee, then they can participate. Former Republican Rep. Tom Campbell, who served during the Clinton impeachment hearings, said that the current process is “very consistent with how the House operated in the previous impeachment matter."
Norma Abbey, Anderson
