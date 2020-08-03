I read Kelly Hawes' column on July 25, and I have to agree. Today's "Cancel Culture" goes too far. And our country suffers for it.
And then I thought: We have a perfect example of it here in Madison County. Rodney Cummings' forcing the court to "cancel" out Jaime Hudson's job by political maneuvering instead of proper legal and job-law channels is a textbook example of the "Cancel Culture" at work. Almost every aspect of this debacle is on full display for all to see. Little thought is given to the concepts of truth, logic, second chances, or even compassion. Everything given to political expediency, bowing to political correctness, and election-year manipulation.
How incredibly sad all around. It also goes against the concepts of due process, freedom of speech, innocent unless proven guilty, tolerance of others' opinions, equal protection under the law, and several other American and Christian principles.
And what is really sad, is that all of this could have been avoided. This is Indiana, a so-called "Right to Work" state. Both Mr. Cummings and Judge Norrick, being Republicans, are fully aware of this. In Indiana, anyone may be fired from their job at any time, without advanced notice or hearing, for any reason deemed necessary, except for those listed qualities of the federally protected classes. This "union busting" set of laws ensures that anyone can be fired for almost any reason, including no reason at all.
What happened instead does make for dramatic political theater, though.
David Seal, Anderson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.