Bernie Sanders wants to eliminate tuition and fees at four-year public colleges and universities, tribal colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs. In essence, he wants to make college debt-free for all.
He further wants to cancel $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt for the 45 million borrowers. This means cancellation of all existing student debt.
There are many people who work hard to get a college education. Numerous students make prudent decisions like going to junior colleges and later transfer credits toward a bachelor’s degree because it’s more economical. Some commute to save dormitory charges. Some work one or two jobs while going to college to pay for their tuition, book fees, and commute support. They plan, sacrifice, and use their funds wisely.
It appears that these aforementioned people would be classified as prudent, but not so, if Sanders were president. They would be classified as stupid. Why, because they could have gone to a much more expensive college. They wouldn’t have had to put in all those work hours for financial support, but instead, could have freely partied, or enjoyed themselves throughout all their college days. Why plan and sacrifice anything when college debt is eliminated and paid for by the hardworking American taxpayer?
Let’s “forcefully” take hard earned money from the American taxpayer, and give it away to people who haven’t earned it. No, this isn’t ethically right unless you’re a communist, socialist, or global elitist.
