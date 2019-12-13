The 55th annual Candles and Carols performance at Anderson University was the best yet. Wowza! It was right on key from beginning to end. It moved along with a sense of grace and it was nice. Well, that is not the perfect word to compliment hundreds of young singers and orchestra players, nice is too generic. Maybe a word like magnificent is more appropriate as the event involved combined choirs, the Wind Ensemble, Women's Chorus, and dancers, along with the excellent Anderson University Orchestra.
A surprise in the evening was to hear the Anderson Area Youth Chorale sing the traditional Catalan carol, "Fum, Fum, Fum." Everyone was sitting on the edge of their seat. Not a dull moment the whole evening. The biblical Christmas story moved along in word and song with an intentality to encourage the audience, get ready for the best Christmas season. President John Pistole sashayed to the platform and gave a powerful Christmas greeting and invited the crowd to sing the carol, "Silent Night." The brightness of the night began to appear when everyone was invited to light a Christmas candle. Pistole read from the Scripture at creation where God said, "Let there be light." Light appeared and it showed God's creative power and absolute control. That feeling seemed to permeate into Reardon Auditorium with the candle lighting ceremony.
I have attended the Candles and Carols for some 40 years and this was the best, yet. To think about it, maybe the word magnificent is too extravagant, and if it is, then the word fantastic fits very well.
Dr. Charles Shumate, Anderson
