At the time of this writing (Sept. 23), the Madison County Youth Center Secure Detention Unit is completely empty. This certainly helps explain why Madison County is third in the state in sending adults to prison, as it has been for the last 10 years.
No accountability in Juvenile Court leads to continued wrongdoing when kids turn 18. This in turn leads to young adults committing crimes and getting sent to prison.
Our community continues to be victimized by youthful offenders because of the lack of accountability in Juvenile Court. I have been told this by multiple people in law enforcement who are fed up with the lack of accountability.
Ask any police officer or public school teacher their opinion of “juvenile justice” in Madison County. It's time for a change in Juvenile Court. That is why I will vote for Steve Koester for judge, and I ask my fellow citizens to do the same.
Our youth deserve to learn that there are consequences to their behavior. And our peaceful citizens deserve to be protected from rampant delinquency.
John Aukerman, Anderson
