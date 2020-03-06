I read that Madison County Commissioner Mike Phipps was quoted as saying that the voting center proposal was "rushed, haphazard, and without a study committee."
So the proposal was not accepted because he and Commissioner Kelly Gaskill failed to show up for a meeting to vote on it. Now it is necessary to spend over $800,000 for additional voting equipment, additional climate-controlled space to store and program the equipment, plus pay for poll workers and their meals ($70 per precinct for meals), in addition to paying for the additional voting sites. Makes a lot of sense to me. NOT!
Charles Parker, Anderson
