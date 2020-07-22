Let me start by stating, I understand the concerns by those in the faith community as well as the community at large when navigating an issue such as this one. Many believe it sends the wrong message to install a pastor with "baggage" and while I'm not making light of the crimes in which Mr. Hoss was convicted, I am questioning what the church believes.
I believe the wrong message that is being sent is the message that the church doesn't believe the message they proclaim. If indeed the church is a body of people who believe the Bible and what it says, then why would Mr. Hoss's pastorate need to be rescinded? If in fact, the Scriptures are true, then Mr. Hoss has experienced the life transforming power of Jesus Christ and is no longer the same person. If the Scriptures are true, then Mr. Hoss has been forgiven by God, and now is being called to help others with the same message of redemption that is promised in said Scriptures.
If in fact the church continues to proclaim the good news then it would seem this is a perfect opportunity to embrace the power of God and show others that the message of Christ is true. Instead, the choice once again is to play it safe, and continue in the mediocre demonstration of a faith that you say is powerful, but in reality you've settled for a faith of "self-comfort." Missed opportunity.
Jay Harvey, Pendleton
