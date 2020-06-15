Many times our utility companies do not get the credit they deserve. On Tuesday, I received a knock on my door. It was the Anderson Light and Power company who came to remove two non-functioning poles on our property line. I had contacted them approximately two months ago. Their response to the call was quick but said the poles were not theirs. I dismissed the issue as I had tried several times through the years to have the poles removed.
I wish I knew who made the initial call because he was kind, courteous and explained the situation. After leaving our house, he obviously changed his thinking, put in the work order to remove the poles and now they are gone.
The entire team from the Light & Power company were gentlemen and efficient. After they left there was not any sign they had been at our house – no tire marks in the yard or remnants of poles.
Thank you again to all four men for a job well done. I am a very satisfied customer.
Merrellen Robinson, Anderson
