Sports Illustrated is the latest outlet to call on the gaming industry to commit to reopening as smoke free. Reporter and gambling insider Frankie Taddeo penned an article in response to COVID-19 and guidelines for casinos reopening.
As casinos across Indiana, and here in Madison County, prepare to reopen 100% smoke-free indoor air should be top of mind in ensuring the health and safety of employees and patrons.
Smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke can increase the risk of developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms because they impact lung function and weaken the body’s immune system. The smoking rate here in Madison County is 27%, well above the national average.
The Breathe Easy Coalition of Madison County (Madison County Smoke Free Air Coalition) encourages all people in Madison County to speak up in support of smoke-free casinos and bars. Let Hoosier Park or your favorite bar know you want them to go smoke free by signing our petition at http://chng.it/Rwygxvd8Ts.
If you are interested in joining our coalition, please contact info@intersect.org.in with subject line “Smoke Free Air” and leave your name, address and phone or email for someone to get back to you.
Steve Richardson, Anderson
