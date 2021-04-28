On March 31, your paper published what is termed a "sponsored advertorial" entitled Body and Mind. I believe this is a feature which seems to be published on medical information about once a month.
One segment of this article was on "What to Expect During a Colonoscopy." In that article is the statement, and I make a direct quote, "Annual colonoscopies are generally recommended for people age 50 or older." I believe the correct guidance which is current is that a scope of this nature is advised once every 10 years, unless there are other medical issues which would call for such a procedure to be performed at a lesser interim. In part, the guidance of every 10 years is because such screening is deemed sufficient and to keep costs down.
In the future, I believe it would be prudent to double check what is being published as, in this case, the information provided appears to be misleading and likely incorrect.
Thanks for hearing this out.
Thomas Murray, Ed.D., Alexandria
