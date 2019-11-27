Tuesday, Nov. 12, the leading article was Operation Makeover. The story focused on Brian Sawyer and his family and the surprise home makeover. The article highlighted the sacrifice that Brian and so many others make on a daily basis.
Forgive me, but I found something a little odd in the article. The truth is, after checking Page A5 and finding the Editorial Board consists of three women and two men, it seemed even more odd. The oddity is the lack of names for the cheerleaders. The caption didn't list their names; in contrast Nyheim Hines was mentioned, his position with the Indianapolis Colts, and his number.
The article is about recognizing service. Is it appropriate, in an article such as this, certain positions and gender are given top billing? Honestly, are they just cheerleaders? Chances are, they are mothers, wives, daughters, employees, and maybe even business owners. Should they be less valued than others, because they are just cheerleaders? None of us are just anything. We are all complex important people. Our gender or position should not preclude us from being known for who we are. My name is Owen and today I am the cheerleaders', whoever they are, cheerleader.
Owen Tungate, Anderson
Editor's Note: The Indianapolis Colts and other NFL teams do not release the full names of their cheerleaders.
